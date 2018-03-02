Two clubs looking to turn around rough patches of recent form meet when Pumas visit Club Leon on Saturday.

Club Leon vs Pumas: Live stream, starting lineup, kickoff time & match preview

Pumas got off to a great start in the league but lately have faltered, getting just one point in their last three league games.

The Mexico City club's hot start means it is still well positioned in the league, sitting in fifth place after winning four of its first six league matches.

Meanwhile, Leon's struggles continue, as Gustavo Diaz's men have won just one of their last seven league fixtures.

Game

Club Leon vs Pumas

Date

Saturday, March 3

Time

8:06 p.m. ET

Stream (US only)

fuboTV (7-day free trial)



Watch Club Leon vs. Pumas live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Leon players

Goalkeepers

Rodriguez, Yarbrough

Defenders

Burdisso, Piris, Navarro, Torres, Herrera, Cornejo, Rodriguez, Mosquera, Gonzalez

Midfielders

Burbano, Hernandez, Montes, Andrade, Mejia, Cecchini, Lainez, Cerato, Rodriguez

Forwards

Ramos, Boselli, Gonzalez, Barnes, Donovan



Center back Juan Ignacio Gonzalez suffered a knee sprain in last weekend's loss to Pachuca, and will be out two weeks. Meanwhile, defender Guillermo Burdisso has overcome an injury and will be available for selection.

Potential starting XI: Yarbrough; Piris, Mosquera, Herrera, Rodriguez; Cornejo, Navarro; Hernandez, Montes, Rodriguez; Boselli

Position Pumas players

Goalkeepers

Saldivar, Magana, Castillo

Defenders

Van Rankin, Arribas, Quintana, Mendoza, Fuentes, Garcia, Jaquez, Gonzalez

Midfielders

Escamilla, Cabrera, Gonzalez, Jurado, Zamudio, Gallardo, Diaz, Calderon, Formica

Forwards

Barrera, Guerron, Alustiza, Figueroa, Asprilla, Acosta, Castillo, Torres



Center back Alejandro Arribas is suspended after being shown a red card in Pumas' draw with Chivas last weekend.

Potential starting XI: Saldivar; Mozo, Jaquez, Quintana, Fuentes; Barrera, Diaz, Gonzalez, Gallardo; Alustiza; Castillo

MATCH PREVIEW

After finishing dead last in the 2017 Apertura, Pumas surprisingly saw themselves atop the Liga MX Clausura in the season's early going.

Gradually, though, David Patino's men have fallen back to earth with three straight winless matches resulting in them dropping to fifth place.

Pumas will need to turn things around to avoid falling out of the playoff spots altogether, with Necaxa, Club Tijuana and Morelia all just outside the Liguilla spots but only two points behind Pumas.

The Mexico City side will also be on less rest, after playing a Copa MX match on Wednesday while Club Leon had a full week to recover from last weekend's league game.

Saturday's match does present an opportunity for Pumas, however, as they will have the chance to face the league's worst defense.

Club Leon have shipped 20 goals in nine matches in the Clausura and will also be without starting center back Juan Ignacio Gonzalez, who is injured.

Landon Donovan, who has made just two brief appearances off the bench since coming out of retirement for Club Leon, could be introduced as a starter to provide his side with a spark.

The former U.S. international is more likely be among the substitutes, however, as Gustavo Diaz's side looks to inch closer to the Liguilla spots with a much-needed home win.