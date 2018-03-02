Despite their 4-2 victory over the Chilli Boys last Sunday, Orlando Pirates mentor Milutin Sredojevic reckons his team remains a work in progress.

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic reveals formula for the Soweto Derby

The Serbian coach says his team’s win in the Premier Soccer League in Port Elizabeth has proved what he has been saying about Bucs being a work in progress.

Sredojevic said the Soweto giants’ impressive form and positive football have raised hopes among Buccaneers fans of a victory against bitter rivals, Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

The 1996 African champions are in a jovial mood as they demolished the Chilli Boys whilst Steve Komphela’s side could only manage a dull draw at home to Bloemfontein Celtic.

However speaking during a press conference on Wednesday at the PSL offices in Parktown, Sredojevic said their win over coach Teboho Moloi’s men was not emphatic.

“It was not emphatic. If we are caught in a terrible trap to be 1-0 down‚ then needed to fight back to 1-1‚ then 2-2‚ and going to 84 minutes at 3-2 and then winning 4-2‚ this is not emphatic‚” Sredojevic said.

“As far as I understand emphatic is you score all these four goals in the first 15 minutes and then are waiting to the end," reacts the coach.

“This is why we are really in a mood where we need to do things critically because it’s unacceptable for a team of our standing to concede two goals,” adds the former Uganda coach.

"And then it’s standard to score four goals. So‚ in looking at keeping the attacking part‚ and improving the defensive part‚ this is the formula that we are doing in the last polishing aspects for Saturday,” concluded the 48-year-old coach.

Having joined Pirates at the beginning of the current PSL season, Micho will hope to bag his first win over the Naturena-based side.

In the first round, the two Soweto giants could only afford a goalless draw in October and the clash will have a huge impact on the league title race.

Mamelodi Sundowns sit at the top with 40 points and trail Pirates by four points whilst Chiefs remain third with 35 points next to their name - they all have four matches to wrap the season.