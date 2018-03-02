Gremio representatives travel to Barcelona to discuss Arthur sale

Representatives of Gremio are on the way to Barcelona in order to discuss the sale of star midfielder Arthur Melo, Goal can confirm.

The 21-year-old midfielder was one of the inspirations behind Gremio's march to the Copa Libertadores title in 2017.

Just days after December's victory over Lanus, Arthur was pictured wearing a Blaugrana shirt alongside technical secretary Robert Fernandez.

While Gremio were not impressed with the photo, club director Andre Zanotta revealed to Goal that Barcelona had apologised for the faux pas.

"It should not have happened, but we understand that they are a massive club," he explained.

"We will maintain a good relationship."

And while no deal was struck in January, the Porto Alegre side are now ready to negotiate terms of what would be their highest-profile sale since the departure of Ronaldinho to Paris Saint-Germain in 2001.

Arthur, who missed out on Gremio's Club World Cup adventure in December due to injury, has made a total of 52 appearances for his club, scoring on two occasions.

His passing and vision on the ball have led to comparisons with none other than Barca legend Andres Iniesta, while he has been called up in the past by Tite for the Brazil national team, although he is yet to make his full debut.