Real Madrid's Marcelo back in training ahead of PSG Champions League clash

Marcelo has returned to training with Real Madrid, providing Zinedine Zidane a fitness boost ahead of next week's Champions League last-16 trip to Paris Saint-Germain.

But the Brazilian was back in training for Madrid on Thursday, giving the 29-year-old a chance of facing PSG at the Parc des Princes on March 6.

Marcelo scored Madrid's last goal in a 3-1 defeat of PSG in the opening leg.

PSG coach Unai Emery is set to be without star man Neymar due to a foot injury.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are on the sidelines for Madrid, the midfielders out of action with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.