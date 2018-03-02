Enugu Rangers ‘ Gbenga Ogunbote says his side should have be done better in Wednesday’s Nigeria Professional League rescheduled encounter.

Enugu Rangers’ Ogunbote disappointed with NPFL loss to Plateau United

Chizoba Amaefule’s 77th-minute strike handed Plateau United a 1-0 win in a rescheduled fixture played at the New Stadium.

Raphael Ayagwa’s located Sunday Ingbede who provided the lob which found the head of new signing Amaefule to beat Olufemi Thomas.



Reacting to the outcome, the seasoned tactician disclosed that the Peace Boys were not outstanding in the game, and should have emerged victorious.

“I am not happy with our performance [on Wednesday evening],” Ogunbote told media.

“We should have done better than what we displayed. Plateau United were not too spectacular though they exhibited why they were crowned champions but I think we should have done better.”

With this defeat, Kennedy Boboye’s side moved to the summit of the log, while Rangers remain ninth in the NPFL standings.

Rangers travel to the Akure Stadium to face Sunshine Stars who defeated MFM FC 2-1 during the week.