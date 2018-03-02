Napoli star Mertens delivers pizzas to homeless people in Italian city

Napoli's Dries Mertens is not just a star on the pitch, as he proved with a generous - not to mention delicious - gesture for the homeless population of Naples.
The Belgium international has been one of the stand-out players of the Partenopei's quest for the Serie A title this season.
He has contributed 16 goals and seven assists so far as Maurizio Sarri's men have opened a four-point lead at the top over Juventus.
And now he has cemented his standing in his adopted city with a wonderful piece of charity.
Mertens was pictured delivering pizzas to homeless people in several Naples neighbourhoods, and also enlisted his friends to help spread goodwill.
In the middle of a cold snap in Italy that has made life extremely difficult for those living on Naples' streets, Mertens donned a hat, glasses and scarf in a bid to go unrecognised.
#Mertens è un bravo ragazzo, voto:10 e lode; giudizio morale: 100baba'.
P.S. i pizzaioli di Napoli dovrebbero invetare una pizza col suo nome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bvjEhmMagZ
— Antonio Montemurro (@AntonioMontemu8) 1 de marzo de 2018
Thanks to the eagle eyes of some observers, however, his impromptu delivery service was discovered, and the Belgian was hailed on social media for his selfless actions.