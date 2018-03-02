Napoli star Mertens delivers pizzas to homeless people in Italian city

Napoli's Dries Mertens is not just a star on the pitch, as he proved with a generous - not to mention delicious - gesture for the homeless population of Naples.

The Belgium international has been one of the stand-out players of the Partenopei's quest for the Serie A title this season.

He has contributed 16 goals and seven assists so far as Maurizio Sarri's men have opened a four-point lead at the top over Juventus.

And now he has cemented his standing in his adopted city with a wonderful piece of charity.

Mertens was pictured delivering pizzas to homeless people in several Naples neighbourhoods, and also enlisted his friends to help spread goodwill.

In the middle of a cold snap in Italy that has made life extremely difficult for those living on Naples' streets, Mertens donned a hat, glasses and scarf in a bid to go unrecognised.



Thanks to the eagle eyes of some observers, however, his impromptu delivery service was discovered, and the Belgian was hailed on social media for his selfless actions.