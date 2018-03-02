Ulinzi Stars versus Kakamega Homeboyz fixture pushed forward

The Kenyan Premier League match pitting Ulinzi Stars against Kakamega Homeboyz has been pushed forward.

Ulinzi Stars were expected to make a trip to Kakamega County for the Sunday's fixture, but the match will now kick off a day earlier after KPL tinkered with the fixtures.

“Kindly note; our match against Kakamega Homeboyz in the sixth round has been rescheduled to Saturday,” Ulinzi Stars notified their fans via a social media post.

Ulinzi are going into the match against the backdrop of a 2-1 defeat to AFC Leopards last weekend while Homeboyz beat neighbours Vihiga United by the same scoreline in their last outing.

Kakamega Homeboyz are fourth on the log with seven points while Ulinzi are nine places below them on four points.