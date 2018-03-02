Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Durban on Friday evening as they tackle a resurgent AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

AmaZulu FC - Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Usuthu look to do the double over the Brazilians

The clash promises to be a true test of character for Masandawana who will be desperate to get their revenge over Usuthu. Earlier in the season, it was AmaZulu who walked away with all three points, and with Sundowns having drawn their last two games against Free State Stars and SuperSport United, Cavin Johnson’s men might favour their chances of doing the double over the Tshwane giants.

But on the side of Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane will be eager to gain three valuable points as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table. Victory has been made even more important due to the fact that the weekend’s Soweto Derby could have severe implications on their title aspirations as they are currently only four points ahead of Orlando Pirates.

Nonetheless, Sundowns’ hopes against AmaZulu will again lie on the shoulders of their star player Percy Tau. The 23-year-old goes into the clash on the back of an impressive string of performances where he has scored in Sundowns’ last three games in all competitions.

Tau is currently the club’s leading goal scorer with nine goals this season and he will be expected to continue his fine form on the night.

Sundowns though will need to be wary of AmaZulu’s attacking threat. With Rhulani Manzini having already registered five goals this season, and with the likes of experienced campaigners such as Mabhuti Khenyeza and Siyabonga Nomvethe to call upon, Sundowns cannot take anything for granted.

Worryingly though is the amount of goals that Sundowns have conceded this season. The Brazilians have not kept a clean sheet in their last two games and have conceded 19 goals this season. But considering the fact that AmaZulu have only managed 20 goals all season, Sundowns' defenders may be given some much needed respite.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu are certainly not known for their defensive prowess as they have conceded 24 goals in 22 games, and perhaps Mosimane may be tempted to reintroduce Jeremy Brockie into the starting XI as he is yet to break his duck and surely can use the confidence boost.

Nevertheless, whatever AmaZulu do they cannot afford to have a slow start. Sundowns are renowned this season for scoring early as they have scored eight goals in the first 15 minutes, and with so much at stake on Friday it remains unlikely that Mosimane will change their game plan around.