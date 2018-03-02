Eric Tinkler feels the heat following SuperSport United's loss to Ajax Cape Town

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler has hinted that the club’s precarious situation could soon find him in hot water if he can’t find a way to stop the rut.

Matsatsantsa are currently in 12th position on the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table but are in danger of falling dangerously into a relegation dog fight after they suffered their ninth defeat of the season against Ajax Cape Town on Wednesday evening.

This has led to a wave of criticism levelled at the SuperSport coach, and admittingly he is feeling the pressure.

“There is no job security – you guys should know that,” Tinkler told the media in the aftermath of a 2-0 defeat against the Urban Warriors.

“Of course, it’s a different scenario to what we achieved early in the season. Ultimately, the players respond off me and I have to be brave and accept the responsibility. We have to find ways to pick up maximum points in our final seven games,” he added.

However, the 47-year-old mentor still remains confident that SuperSport can turn their season around with only a handful of games remaining.

“I still have the hunger to get the team out – I have been in this situation before as both a player and a coach. I believe that we have enough depth and quality to get out, but the players have to pitch up,” he said.

"You know how it goes in football: when you are good, nobody points fingers; when you are not good, everybody points fingers. As we have seen this season, this is a difficult league. Anybody can beat anybody, it’s just all about who pitches up on the day. It’s the harsh reality of where we find ourselves,” he explained.

SuperSport’s defeat against Ajax now means that their next clash against Maritzburg United is a must-win, and SuperSport cannot afford to make the same mistakes.

"We just have to be mentally strong enough to get out, and that means getting a result in our next fixture against Maritzburg. There is no room for complacency and we just have to be better going forward,” Tinkler revealed.

"We can’t keep making the same mistakes week after week,” he lamented.