Six former Kenyan international goalkeepers were among the 54 graduands who took part in the first ever Goalkeeping Training Course conducted by Football Kenya Federation.

Six former Harambee Stars goalkeepers complete course

The four-day course, which kicked off on February 26 and until March 1, 2018, was graced by former Harambee Stars custodians, Francis Onyiso, Jerim Onyango, Victor Onyango, Wilson Oburu and Zachariah Onyango as well as ex-Harambee Starlets’ keeper, Rosemary Aluoch.

The training was conducted by Uefa goalkeeper instructor and Luxembourg head of goalkeeper trainer, Frank Thieltges.

Thieltges was assisted by Posta Rangers goalkeeper trainer, Lawrence Webo.

The training also attracted 16 Kenyan Premier League goalkeeping trainers.

The course arose out of the need to build capacity and improve on goalkeeper training department that has not been given priority in the past.

The participants will now be eligible for consideration for the national team duties.