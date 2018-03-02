Paris Saint-Germain have met with Thibaut Courtois's father, Thierry, to discuss a potential move away from Chelsea at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

PSG hold transfer talks with Courtois' father amid doubt over Chelsea future

Belgian TV station RTBF already suggested earlier this week that the Ligue 1 leaders had joined Real Madrid in the race for the goalkeeper's signature and Goal can confirm PSG officials had a meeting with Courtois's dad in London on Monday.

The Paris side are in the market for a new goalkeeper as they target an upgrade on current No.1 Alphonse Areola and the 25-year-old Courtois has been earmarked as one of the top candidates.

The Belgium international's existing deal with Chelsea is due to expire come June 2019 and the Blues have been in talks with the shot-stopper for over a year in an attempt to renew his contract, with a renewal potentially costing them over £200,000-a-week in wages.

Courtois has yet to make a decision on his long-term future, though, as he has admitted on more than one occasion that he would like to return to Madrid at some stage in his career.

The goalkeeper's two children live in Spain's capital following a previous loan spell with Atletico Madrid and Courtois is keen to be closer to his family.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Courtois' situation at Chelsea and his aforementioned ties to Spain mean PSG face an uphill battle to get their man if he does decide to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea remain hopeful they can convince Courtois to sign a new and improved deal with the Premier League giants, but their underwhelming performances this campaign could throw a spanner in the works as they are in danger of missing out on Champions League football.

Courtois joined Chelsea from Genk in 2011, but spent three seasons on loan at Atletico before displacing Petr Cech as the man between the sticks at the reigning Premier League champions.

He has since made well over 100 league appearances for Antonio Conte's men, winning two Premier League titles and one League Cup in the process.