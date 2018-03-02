I-League 2017-18: Chennai City FC v Minerva Punjab FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Two teams on opposite ends of the 2017-18 I-League table clash as Chennai City play host to Minerva Punjab at the JL Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore on Friday.

DATE

Friday, 2 March

TIME

5.30 P.M.



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV Channels Online Streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

HOTSTAR/JIO TV



TEAM NEWS

CHENNAI CITY FC





Possible XI: Kabir Thaufiq (GK); Tarif Akhand, Veniamin Shumeiko, Dharmaraj Ravanan, Edwin Vanspaul; Pandiyan Sinivasan, Kim Dong-Hyeon; Alexander Jesuraj, Jean-Joachim Junior, Michael Soosairaj; Aleksandar Rakic.

Injured: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Michael Soosairaj, Jean-Joachim Junior

MINERVA PUNJAB FC





Possible XI: Kiram Chemjong (GK); Kamalpreet Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Guy Eric Dano, Akashdeep Singh; Amandeep Singh, Kassim Aidara; Akash Sangwan, William Opoku, Chencho Gyeltshen; Gagandeep Bali.





Injured: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Chencho Gyeltshen, William Opoku

GAME PREVIEW

It is a must-win game for either sides - for hosts Chennai City in hopes of escaping relegation and for Minerva Punjab, in aim to win the I-League crown.





V Soundararajan's men seemed to have found the right momentum with a 3-1 win over Churchill Brothers after eight barren matches but what followed was a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of the mighty East Bengal and the recovery has not been easy since.





To add to that, the looming threat of relegation makes the task even more difficult for the Southerners to produce the goods to stay afloat in their only remaning game of the league season. Only two men in Michael Soosairaj and Jean-Junior Joachim have been turning up for the Rohit Ramesh-owned side with consistent performances.





New signing Kim Dong-Hyeon has been absent throughout his four appearances and former Maziya S&RC man Aleksandar Rakic too has gone missing after his solitary goal in the last home game.





Ninth on the table with 16 points, a win on Friday can take them to 19 - two points more than what fellow relegation battlers Churchill Brothers have but the Goans will have two games in hand despite a inferior head-to-head record with the Coimbatore-based outfit.





The equation is simple for Minerva Punjab to win their maiden I-League title. Four points in the last two games bags them the ultimate prize; a win over Chennai will take them to 35 points - an unassailable tally given that East Bengal can only equal that if they win their last two. However, the Kolkata side will edge them out on head-to-head record.





Khogen Singh's side do not have a pretty form guide to go by. Scrappy in recent times, they have lost three out of their last five, else the title race would have been over long ago. Shifting to Panchkula in February did not reap much benefits as the Ranjit Bajaj-owned side only had a fifty percent win rate in Haryana.





Now on the road, they will be hoping to do better and will take confidence from their 2-0 win over outgoing champions Aizawl FC over the weekend. Another spot of bother that will need addressing will be Chencho Gyeltshen's recent form. The Bhutanese enigma has failed to find the back of the net in the last five games after setting the league on fire in the first half of the season.





Two contrasting stories converge in Coimbatore on Friday. At the end of ninety minutes, will it be the first hand on the title for Minerva or end of top-flight football for Chennai?