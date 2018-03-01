The two teams that will represent Central region in the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom national finals will be known this weekend.

Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom heads to Thika for Central finals

Eight sides that qualified for the regional final will converge at the Thika Training Grounds to battle for a chance to be crowned regional champions.

“We had over 200 teams when we began the Central region group stages in January and we’re looking forward to seeing the top sides in action.

“We will be on ground to scout for talent from the region and see who can be called up for trials for the national teams,” said Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa.

The boys’ semi-finals will see Juja United from Thika take on Euronuts from Kiambu while Lufa from Laikipia will face Intercity from Kirinyaga. In the girls’ semi-finals, Limuru Starlets from Kiambu will play Good Girls from Thika while Rwambiti from Kirinyaga will face Express from Laikipia County.

The winning teams from this weekend’s finals will each receive a cash reward of Sh200, 000 and will proceed to national finals set for the March 24 and 25. The losing finalists will also receive a cash reward of Sh100, 000 each.

“We are very proud of the fact that quite a number of players from the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom tournament have been called up to try out for the National U-20 team.

"We wish them all the best and look forward to seeing them representing the country at international level”, said Sylvia Mulinge, Director - Consumer Business, Safaricom.

At the grand finale, the winning teams will walk away with Sh1 million each and an opportunity to go for an international training and mentorship camp in London in April 2018.