Sofapaka Coach, Sam Ssimbwa has warned his players of any form of sloppiness going into week five of the Kenyan Premier League this weekend.

Sofapaka Coach warn charges ahead of Posta Rangers combat

Batoto Ba Mungu registered their maiden win of the season with a slim 2-1 victory over AFC Leopards in a mid-week match staged at the Narok Stadium on Wednesday.

Ssimbwa will once again make a short trip to Narok when they host Posta Rangers and the Ugandan says that his squad should not be carried away by the success over a struggling Leopards.

“The win over Leopards has instilled morale on the players going forward, but the least they can do is to relax since this may be a detriment to the team’s success against Rangers.

“I was pleased with the general display of the team. Our transition from defending to attacking was encouraging despite playing tough opponents. The players knew what they wanted and ultimately achieved that, but I believe they can do much better,” Ssimbwa was quoted by the club website.

Ugandan import, Umaru Kasumba and Kevin Kimani were on target in the battle of the big Cats, but Ssimbwa will need teamwork to secure his second win of the season.

Sofapaka climbed to seventh on the log on six points, same as Rangers who are a place above their weekend opponents on superior goal difference.