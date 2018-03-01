I-League 2017-18: Aizawl FC v Gokulam Kerala - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

It's the final game of the season for defending champions Aizawl FC to register their best possible finish when they host Gokulam Kerala at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram, on Friday afternoon.

Date

Friday, March 2

Time

2:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. All the matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD.

India TV channels

Online streams

Star Sports 2/2HD

Hotstar/JioTV



TEAM NEWS

AIZAWL POSSIBLE XI: Avilash Paul (GK); Hmingthanmawia, Lalchawnkima, Lalrozama Fanai; R Ladinliana, Alfred Jaryan, Lalram Hmunmawia, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Andrei Ionescu; Lalkhawpuinmawia, Leonce Dodoz.

Injured: Kareem Nurain, Yugo Kobayashi, Masih Saighani



Doubtful: Masih Saighani



Suspended: None



Key Players: Andrei Ionescu, Leonce Dodoz





GOKULAM KERALA POSSIBLE XI (4-4-2): Bilal Khan (GK); Mohammed Irshad, Emmanuel Chigozie, Daniel Addo, Provat Lakra; Mudde Musa, Arjun Jayaraj, Mohammad Rashid, Kivi Zhimoni; Salman K, Henry Kisekka.

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Arjun Jayaraj, Henry Kisseka





GAME PREVIEW

It's been four games since Santosh Kashyap took over the reigns at Aizawl FC. The former Mumbai FC coach began his stint with a 2-2 draw against Indian Arrows before losing to Shillong Lajong. Though they beat Arrows in the reverse fixture, another defeat to Minerva Punjab has left them in sixth position.

Aizawl are currently on 21 points from 17 games and a win on Friday can give them a fifth-place finish but for which they will be left hoping for Shillong Lajong (21) to drop points in their last fixture of the league.

One can expect Kashyap to continue with three central defenders as he did in the last two games given the absence of Masih Saighani and Kareem Nurain who, alongside Yugo Kobayashi, is ruled out of the season. Saighani has missed the last two games due to food poisoning and is doubtful for the tie. The defensive burden falls on the shoulders of Lalchawnkima while R Ladinliana and Lalthathanga Khawlhring are expected to play out wide.

Lalkhawpuinmawia scored twice and assisted another against the Arrows but missed his side's best chance against Minerva. He is, however, expected to continue alongside Leonce Dodoz with Andrei Ionescu playing just behind them as the playmaker and Alfred Jayran controlling the midfield. New signing Edeh Chidi, a known name in Indian football, might have a role to play in the tie.

It was not expected of Gokulam Kerala to be in the fray for a top-half finish after their disastrous start. But after consecutive victories over powerhouses Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Minerva Punjab, they have turned a corner. The southerners now have 20 points from 16 games.

Bino George led his team to a 1-1 draw against Churchill Brothers where they conceded during injury time in their latest game.

They have done well to find good replacements after losing players like Kamo Bayi and Khaled Alsaleh. Former Uganda international attacker Henry Kisseka has been a revelation after joining the team. Local boy Arjun Jayaraj and Bahrain international Mahmood Al Ajmi have also impressed going forward while Daniel Addo and Emmanuel Chigozie marshall the back-line.

Whoever wins on Friday will get one step closer towards securing a direct entry in the upcoming Super Cup.