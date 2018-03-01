ISL 2017-18: Delhi Dynamos v FC Pune City - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

FC Pune City, who have already qualified for the play-offs, face Delhi Dynamos in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Delhi on Friday evening.

Friday, March 2

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



Delhi Dynamos:

Injured: Albino Gomes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Kalu Uche, Manuel Arana

FC Pune City:

Injured: Emiliano Alfaro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marcelinho, Diego Carlos

Key Players: Marko Stankovic, Jonatan Lucca.

GAME PREVIEW

Delhi Dynamos lock horns with FC Pune City in their final ISL match at home on Saturday. Miguel Angel Portugal's side are on a five-match unbeaten streak and they will hope to end their otherwise disappointing season on a positive note.

For the Lions, this was definitely a season to forget where they struggled for the majority of the season. But in their last five matches, starting with a 1-1 draw against giants Chennaiyin FC, the side has managed to climb up to the eighth position.

Portugal's men are on the back of two convincing wins where they scored nine goals. The first one was a 4-3 win against ATK and the other was a 5-1 win against Mumbai City FC.

For Delhi Dynamos' resurgence, the credit must go to their star striker Kalu Uche, who has scored nine goals in the last seven matches. He is also the third highest goal scorer in the league with 11 goals in his kitty.

The team will once again bank heavily on their star striker and new recruit Manuel Arana who also had a great impact on the team since joining them from FC Goa in the January transfer window.

FC Pune City will be playing this match without many worries as they have already booked their place in the play-offs. But Ranko Popovic's men will look forward to ending the league stage with a positive result and also finish as the second-placed side.

The Stallions will miss the services of captain Marcelinho and winger Diego Carlos due to suspensions and striker Emiliano Alfaro due to injury. Marcelinho had picked up a red card in their previous match against FC Goa and Diego Carlos was shown his fourth yellow card. In absence of Marcelinho and Alfaro, it will be interesting to see which Indian striker Popovic will field against the Dynamos.

Will Delhi continue their fine form and do a double on FC Pune City to end their campaign on high or will Popovic's men reign supreme in Delhi?