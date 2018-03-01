AFC Leopards suffered their first defeat in the Kenyan Premier League after falling 2-1 to Sofapaka on Wednesday.

AFC Leopards urged not to panic but remain focused

This was the first time AFC Leopards had conceded two goals this season, despite starting with mixed results. Former Kenyan striker Boniface Ambani says there is nothing to worry the fans because the season is still young.

“The league has just started, defeats are there in football but there is no need to panic. That is part of football you win some, you lose some you draw some. Just keep calm, only three matches played, drawn one, won one, lost one.

“I don't see any problem; it is not a bad start. Let them just focus and remember the league is still very young. Focus on the next game is a key factor. I wish them well.”

The Robert Matano led side will take on Sony Sugar at Awendo Green Stadium in their next outing.