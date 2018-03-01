Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retain full faith in Arsene Wenger and are ready to “fight” for the under-fire Arsenal manager.

Mkhitaryan & Aubameyang pledge to 'fight' for Wenger's Arsenal future

As the January transfer window came to a close, the mood around Emirates Stadium was lifted by late winter business.

Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang arrived as two proven performers at the highest level and wasted little time displaying their almost telepathic understanding during a 5-1 mauling of Everton.

Since then, however, a north London derby defeat has been suffered against Tottenham, hard work been made of seeing off Ostersunds in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup surrendered in disappointing fashion during a forgettable final display against Manchester City .

Pressure is now mounting on Wenger once again, as speculation mounts that he could be on borrowed time , but Mkhitaryan insists Arsenal remain a united cause.

The Armenian told Sky Sports : "It's not the easiest time for the club, but we are here to help, do our best, and put Arsenal on the level that it was before. I know it's not going to be easy, but we're trying, and doing our best.

"It's a pleasure to work with [Wenger]. He knows a lot about football, he can give you good advice, and I'm very happy to be here.

"Of course it's not very easy for him either, but we have to play for the club, play for him, because he is a big role model for this team, big person at this club, so we have to do our best to show we are ready to fight for him."

Mkhitaryan was unable to play any part against City at Wembley, as a previous outing for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup left him cup-tied.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, is ineligible for continental competition, with Wenger being forced into regular tactical tweaks as a result.

Both men are, however, available for an immediate rematch with City in the Premier League on Thursday , and Arsenal’s £55 million record signing is determined to help both the club and their beleaguered boss out of a slump.

Aubameyang said: "I think it is a difficult moment, but I think we've played against great teams, and I think we just have to be united, keep going, working hard and that's the way to follow.

"He is a great manager, everyone knows it. OK, it is not an easy moment, but we have to give our best to show him that we play for him and give everything for him."

Arsenal welcome Premier League leaders City to Emirates Stadium sat sixth in the table, 10 points adrift of rivals Spurs in fourth and the final Champions League qualification spot.