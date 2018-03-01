The planned friendly between Harambee Stars U-20 against Tanzania has now been called off.

Kenya versus Tanzania friendly match called off

The Rising Stars were set to take on neighbours Tanzania in a build-up this weekend, but the Tanzania Football Federation have asked for the game to be called off.

“Tanzania asked for the game to be cancelled and we have no choice,” Football Kenya Federation Media Officer, Barry Otieno confirmed to Goal.

The junior side was set to depart for Tanzania on Friday ahead of the match, which was slated for Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Dar es Salaam.

As a result, coach Stanley Okumbi will now turn full attention to a two-legged friendly against Egypt later in March.

Kenya is preparing for U-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Rwanda slated for early April.