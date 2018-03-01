Nainggolan reveals why he turned down the chance to join Chelsea

Radja Nainogglan has revealed his motives for having snubbed regular rounds of interest from Chelsea in favour of staying at Roma.

Having established a reputation as one of the most destructive midfielders in Europe during his time in Italy, the Belgium international has attracted plenty of interest from afar.

Premier League sides have often led the chase for his signature, with Stamford Bridge mooted as one possible destination.

Nainggolan has, however, continued to ignore the speculation surrounding his future as he has no desire to take on a new challenge outside of Serie A.

He told Sport Voetbal Magazine: "I could have gone to Chelsea and many other clubs, but starting something new when you are 28 or 29 years old, in a new culture, another lifestyle... that's not for me.

"I prefer to stay where I feel good. If money were my only motivation, I would have changed clubs many times and my salary would have grown, but my first priority is to live well.

"You need to live well and be happy playing where you are and I have both of those things here. Everything is perfect; my family is happy in Rome.

"There are lots of good restaurants and it's a good place to go shopping. When friends or family come to visit, you can send them almost anywhere.

"I'm liked at the club and the supporters are behind me. I've given a lot on the field and I get a lot of respect for that. As a footballer, that's one of the best things you can get. I grew up in Antwerp, but I became a man in Italy.

"As things stand, I can see myself living in Rome in later life."

Nainggolan first linked up with Roma on an initial loan deal in January 2014.

That switch from Cagliari was eventually made permanent and he has gone on to make close to 200 appearances for the Giallorossi.

He has also committed to two new contracts during his time in the Italian capital, with the latest of those – penned in the summer of 2017 – set to take him through to 2021.