Tottenham have had an excellent week, and will look to cap it off with a victory over Huddersfield Town at Wembley this weekend.

Tottenham team news: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Huddersfield Town

Spurs beat Crystal Palace last weekend to move into the top four at Chelsea's expense, thanks to a late Harry Kane goal, and a heavily rotated squad then defeated Rochdale 6-1 in snowy conditions in midweek to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

A win over the Terriers could move Spurs third and also hand them some much-needed momentum ahead of next week's Champions League round of 16 second leg tie against Juventus, and they will take confidence from the reverse result, which they won 4-0 in September.

Jan Vertonghen is a slight doubt for the encounter due to an ankle injury sustained in training last week.

However, Mauricio Pochettino may choose to rest the Belgium international even if he does recover in time, given the importance of the encounter against the Italian giants next week - that tie is poised at 2-2 after the first leg in Turin.

Toby Alderweireld is definitely out due to a hamstring problem, and will also miss the decisive clash with Juventus.

Spurs have no suspended players.

Tottenham team news

While Fernando Llorente scored a perfect hat-trick against Rochdale, Harry Kane will play up front for Spurs.

Lucas Moura again impressed against lower-league opposition and could play against Huddersfield, though he is unlikely to play from the start given his exertions in midweek.

Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli will surely return to the XI, while Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier could again play at centre-back if Jan Vertonghen is unable to recover in time.

Kieran Trippier is again likely to be overlooked by Pochettino for the league encounter after he played against Rochdale, despite Serge Aurier committing three foul throws and missing an open goal against the Eagles.

Huddersfield Town team news

Huddersfield have a number of injury problems to contend with ahead of their trip to Wembley.

Philip Billing is likely to miss the game due to a illness, while Sean Scannell is struggling with a shoulder injury.

Key midfielder Aaron Mooy has a knee injury and missed the 2-1 loss to West Brom. Chris Lowe and Elias Kachunga are definitely out, along with Jon Stankovic.

TV channel & kick-off time

The match kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Sunday, with no live television coverage in the UK.

Best Opta match facts