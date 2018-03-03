Newcastle United Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

Newcastle's attempt to climb away from the Premier League relegation zone will continue on Saturday evening as former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez takes his side back to Anfield.

Newcastle team news: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

The Magpies have lost just once in their last six league games but have drawn four of the other five, leaving them two points above the bottom three.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are still unbeaten at home this season and will be confident in sending Newcastle home without a share of the points.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Jonjo Shelvey has been ruled out of the game because of a knee injury, while strikers Dwight Gayle and Islam Slimani are both suffering from thigh strains and are unlikely to feature.

Jesus Gamez's ankle problem will keep him out of the tie, though Ciaran Clark may return to what could be a five-man defensive line.

Newcastle do not have any suspended players ahead of the tie.

Newcastle potential starting line-up

Benitez is likely to structure his team to frustrate Saturday's hosts, as has been the case in numerous away games this season.

With Gayle and Slimani nursing thigh injuries, Joselu may get the nod to lead the line ahead of a makeshift midfield pairing of Mohamed Diame and Isaac Hayden.

Liverpool team news

Jurgen Klopp may continue with the XI which beat West Ham 4-1 last time out, though Jordan Henderson may replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield, having impressed in the previous fixture.

Danny Ings and Georginio Wijnaldum are both available for selection having missed out against the Hammers through illness.

TV channel & kick-off time

The fixture will be broadcast live in the UK (United Kingdom) on BT SPORT 1 or BT SPORT 4K UHD from 17:00 GMT.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports and kicks off at 12:00 ET.

Best Opta match facts