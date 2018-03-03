Newcastle United Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

Newcastle's attempt to climb away from the Premier League relegation zone will continue on Saturday evening as former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez takes his side back to Anfield.
The Magpies have lost just once in their last six league games but have drawn four of the other five, leaving them two points above the bottom three.
Liverpool, on the other hand, are still unbeaten at home this season and will be confident in sending Newcastle home without a share of the points.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of the game.
Newcastle injuries
Jonjo Shelvey has been ruled out of the game because of a knee injury, while strikers Dwight Gayle and Islam Slimani are both suffering from thigh strains and are unlikely to feature.
Jesus Gamez's ankle problem will keep him out of the tie, though Ciaran Clark may return to what could be a five-man defensive line.
Newcastle suspensions
Newcastle do not have any suspended players ahead of the tie.
Newcastle potential starting line-up
Benitez is likely to structure his team to frustrate Saturday's hosts, as has been the case in numerous away games this season.
With Gayle and Slimani nursing thigh injuries, Joselu may get the nod to lead the line ahead of a makeshift midfield pairing of Mohamed Diame and Isaac Hayden.
Liverpool team news
Jurgen Klopp may continue with the XI which beat West Ham 4-1 last time out, though Jordan Henderson may replace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield, having impressed in the previous fixture.
Danny Ings and Georginio Wijnaldum are both available for selection having missed out against the Hammers through illness.
TV channel & kick-off time
The fixture will be broadcast live in the UK (United Kingdom) on BT SPORT 1 or BT SPORT 4K UHD from 17:00 GMT.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports and kicks off at 12:00 ET.
Best Opta match facts
- Liverpool are unbeaten in 21 home league games against Newcastle (W17 D4 L0), since a 0-2 loss in April 1994 thanks to goals from Rob Lee and Andy Cole.
- Liverpool have scored more Premier League goals against Newcastle than they have vs any other side in the competition (89).
- All three of Rafael Benitez’s Premier League games against his former side Liverpool have finished as draws, with both at Anfield finishing 2-2.
- Roberto Firmino has both scored and assisted in six different Premier League games this season – more than any other player.
- Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last six games for Liverpool in all competitions – the last player to do so in more was Daniel Sturridge in February 2014 (8).