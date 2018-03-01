Milan hero Donnarumma ready to 'take revenge' on Juventus in Coppa Italia final

Gianluigi Donnarumma said he is out for revenge against Juventus after helping AC Milan reach the Coppa Italia final.

Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma saved two penalties as the Rossoneri overcame Lazio 5-4 in a dramatic shoot-out after the two-legged semi-final ended goalless on Wednesday.

The reward for Milan is a showdown with Serie A champions Juve – a repeat of the 2016 decider at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Juve outlasted their Italian rivals after extra time thanks to Alvaro Morata's 110th-minute winner and the match has stuck in Donnarumma's memory.

"We have more experience now than we did two years ago," Donnarumma told Milan TV .

"I still can't get over that final and we'll try to take revenge."

The result – sealed by Alessio Romagnoli's penalty – extended Milan's undefeated streak across all competitions to 13 matches under head coach Gennaro Gattuso ahead of Sunday's derby against city rivals Inter.

"The credit goes to the whole team for a great performance, as we worked really hard to reach the final and deserved this," Donnarumma said.

"We are a wonderful group. We're so united, the opposition find it really difficult to break us down. The coach made us become a real team, we are always together. As the coach says, fatigue doesn't exist, it's all in the mind."

Milan will have to quickly turn their attention back to Serie A play, with a crucial match against Inter on Sunday.

Despite Gattuso's side sitting seventh in the league, city rivals Inter are just seven points clear in fourth place heading into Sunday's Milan derby.