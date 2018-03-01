City shakeup to determine derby: Joyce

Melbourne City's hopes in Friday night's A-League derby will depend on how well they cover for centre-back Bart Schenkeveld, according to boss Warren Joyce.

On the eve of the AAMI Park match, Joyce blamed inconsistencies in his starting side for recent setbacks to their season.

In their last two losses, City have been hit by late pull-outs.

Osama Malik was injured in the warm-up to Sydney FC, which resulted in a 4-0 loss.

In Perth last week, an ill Manny Muscat was forced to fly home on the day of the game before a 2-1 defeat.

There will be at least one change to City's team this week, with Schenkeveld suspended after his red card in Perth.

Joyce said it was no coincidence that the leaders had the fewest week-to-week changes in the league.

"The consistency I'm on about, the consistency I seem to see in the league from Sydney," he said.

"That's the mark.

"We have to adapt to (Schenkeveld) not playing and deal with that. That's the challenge that we've done well sometimes and not so well.

"In the last few games its been thrown upon us and we have to be good enough to deal with it."

Harrison Delbridge looks a likely starter for his first derby given injuries to Iacopo La Rocca and Malik.

Joyce suggested the heartbreaking loss to Perth, from a 97th minute Adam Taggart header, has led to some confronting truths being spoken at the club.

"There's been some conversations this week," he said.

"And then you're looking for some reactions from the conversations and the observations."

Joyce's tone on Bruno Fornaroli suggested he would again name the goalscorer, on the comeback trail from a broken ankle, on his bench.

"His heart is massive and he's desperate to be involved (but he) came back from Perth and he can't train (until Wednesday)," he said.

For opponents Melbourne Victory, the biggest selection issue is in central midfield.

Kevin Muscat could back Matias Sanchez after his fine showing against Adelaide United, or return to captain Carl Valeri.

"We've waited 22 odd rounds now to be in a position where we have got some players in good form where we have to really put some thought into who's going to start," Muscat said.

"It's a good decision to have to make."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Not since 2011/12 have Melbourne City (or Heart) claimed more wins over Melbourne Victory than their cross-town rivals. The ledger sits at one win apiece this term.

* Melbourne City midfielder Oliver Bozanic will become the 12th player to feature for both sides of Melbourne in a derby if he is selected by Warren Joyce. All played for Victory first.

* Besart Berisha will become the first man to 10 derby goals with a win - the next best current player is Bruno Fornaroli on four.