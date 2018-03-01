Sunshine Stars defeated MFM FC 2-1 in a rescheduled Week Nine encounter played at the Akure Township Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Sunshine Stars climb out of relegation zone

Goals from Sikiru Alimi and Omotayo Adebogun helped the Owena Whales secure maximum points against their visitors as they climbed to the 15th spot with 12 points on the league log.

Duke Udi’s men shot into the lead in the eighth minute after an unmarked Alimi header past Abayomi Folarin, thanks to Sunday Emmanuel’s cross.

In the 52nd minute, Akinyemi Nojeem levelled matters for Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men after blasting past goalkeeper Moses Ocheje.

With the game heading for a draw, Adebogun powered home the winner for with his well-taken free-kick with five minutes left to play.

Sunshine welcome Enugu Rangers to the Akure Township Stadium on Sunday and a win for them will place them in the middle of the log.

MFM FC on their own part are 12th on the log with 12 points from 10 matches.