Fit-againTurba, Henlong boost Plateau United’s Caf Champions League preparations

Plateau United have got injury boost ahead of next week's Caf Champions League First Round, First Leg encounter with Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia with the return to training of Benjamin Turba and Charles Henlong after some time on the treatment table.

Turba hurt his knee on January 31st in their 2-0 away loss to Kano Pillars while Henlong has also not been around due to injury complaint.

The Peace Boys’ Team Manager, Abel Iliya hinted that both players have returned to training. “We have two of our players who have returned fully to training and should be available for selections ahead of our game in the Caf Champions League,” Iliya told Goal.

"Benjamin Turba is an important member of the team but he got injured in Kano and we have been monitoring his progress before he was passed fit to resume training

“The doctors are working around the clock to ensure that Turba is ready for the games with Etoile du Sahel. Henlong has also recovered too and whatever he produces during training sessions will determine if he will be eligible for the trip to Tunisia.

“We are ready and will continue to do our best to get the best out of the players."