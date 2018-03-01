Enyimba coach Paul Aigbogun has tasked his players to produce the same level of resilience they showed in their tough win against Sunshine Stars when they begin their quest for honour in the Caf Confederation Cup with First Round, First Leg tie against Energie of Benin Republic next week in Cotonou.

Aigbogun wants resilient Enyimba in Caf Confederation Cup tie with Energie

The People’s Elephant were drawn bye in the preliminary round based on their past exploits on the continent but they will face a herculean hurdle to qualify for the playoff round with a two-legged encounter with the Beninoise.

Aigbogun told Goal: “The win against Sunshine Stars came at the right time. It didn’t come easy at all because they are also doing everything possible to fight for their survival.

"We prepared very well for them and the players to did their part. They were determined to get the three points and even though our initial effort was equalized, they dug deep and got the winning.

“If we can show the same zeal and tenacity in our game in the Caf Confederation Cup, it will help us to beat our opponents irrespective of what they have come up with.

“We have used this game to prepare for the ties with the Benin Republic team and we are hopeful that our preparations will help us achieve our target in Cotonou and also in the return leg tie.”