Abia Warriors, Heartland pick alternative match venues for topflight games

Abia Warriors and Heartland have picked match venues for their home matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League against Kwara United and Lobi Stars respectively after the recent suspension clamped on their original home turfs by the League Management Company.

Abia Warriors’ coach, Patrick Ngwaogwu disclosed that the Warriors will face the Harmony Warriors at the Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku for their Sunday league tie and their subsequent home matches until work is completed on the Umuahia Township Stadium.

“We are going to be making use of the Krisdera Hotel Stadium for our game with Kwara United. We do not plan to play too many home games there. Work is ongoing on the Umuahia Stadium and in the next few days we should be talking about returning home,” Ngwaogwu told Goal.

“We won’t allow the change in the venue to affect our game. We want to return to winning ways after the unfortunate loss last weekend.”

Meanwhile, Heartland coach, Ramson Madu has also confirmed that the Naze Millionaires will host Lobi Stars on Sunday at the Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium, Nnewi after the management of the club was able to reach an agreement with the owners of their would-be temporary playing turf.

“We have been told that we are going to use Nnewi for our next home game with Lobi Stars. We do not expect to play more than a match there because serious work is presently being done on the Dan Anyiam Stadium,” Madu told Goal.

“To show our seriousness, we have not been using the pitch for our training sessions at all. The stadium has been left to rest since we heard of the verdict from the LMC. Our stadium should wear a new look before our next home game after our away trip to MFM.”

The LMC recently suspended four stadia whose pitches are not good enough for football games and all the four clubs have communicated the league body their alternative match venues.

Yobe Stars settled for the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano while Niger Tornadoes have been given a waiver to use their home turf: Bako Kotangora Stadium, Minna for their next four home games. Heartland and Abia Warriors’ choice of match venues have now brought about total compliance from the four affected clubs ahead of weekend matches.