Ronaldo picks Lewandowski over Kane

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Kane for Lewandowski love-in

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Real Madrid to sign Robert Lewandowski over Harry Kane this summer, according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol .

The Blancos No.7 allegedly believes that Kane would overshadow him at the Santiago Bernabeu so has called on the Madrid giants to move for the Bayern Munich forward instead.

Lewandowski's change in agent last month led to a surge in reports that he wants to move, while Kane's outstanding form at Tottenham has turned the heads of most elite European scouts.

PSG hold talks with Courtois' father

Paris Saint-Germain have met with Thibaut Courtois's father, Thierry, to discuss a potential move away from Chelsea at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

The Paris side are in the market for a new goalkeeper as they target an upgrade on current No.1 Alphonse Areola and the 25-year-old Courtois has been earmarked as one of the top candidates.

Read our Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella's full lowdown on Courtois' father's meeting with PSG right here on Goal!

Disillusioned Wilshere ready to leave Arsenal

Jack Wilshere is ready to quit Arsenal as talks drag on over a new contract at the Premier League club, according to The Sun .

The Gunners are attempting to insist he cut his salary by 25 per cent, despite the massive deals obtained by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil in recent weeks.

Wilshere has become disillusioned and determined to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer unless the offer is raised significantly.

Arsenal tabled only 'real offer' for Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits Arsenal tabled the only “real offer” for his services as he prepared to leave Borussia Dortmund.

“I didn't want to go, for example, to China, because I want to do a lot of things here in Europe before I think about China or America," he said.

Read the full story on why the Gunners were the perfect option for Aubameyang right here on Goal!

Man Utd favourites to land Willian

Chelsea attacker Willian is being chased by Manchester United ahead of a potential summer move, according to the Daily Star .

The Brazilian has been in fantastic form in the last few games for the Blues, but is not always a consistent starter under Antonio Conte, fuelling suggestions he could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Man Utd's scheme to deny Real a De Gea deal

David de Gea's future at Manchester United is being secured behind the scenes by Manchester United as they prepare for Real Madrid to make a summer raid on their star goalkeeper.

The Spain No.1 came famously close to signing for the reigning European champions in 2015 and is expected to be a top target as the Blancos rebuild after an awful league campaign in the off season.

Find out what lengths the Red Devils are going to in an effort to avoid losing De Gea to a Champions League rival!

Asensio breaks Man Utd & Chelsea hearts

Marco Asensio has sought to bring an end to rumours linking him with Manchester United and Chelsea by stating his desire to remain at Real Madrid.

A struggle for regular game time as part of a star-studded squad at Santiago Bernabeu has sparked exit talk surrounding the 22-year-old midfielder.

Read the full story on Asensio breaking the hearts of Man Utd and Chelsea fans right here on Goal!

Barcelona agree Griezmann deal

Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann in the summer, according to TV3 .

The Liga leaders are prepared to pay Griezmann's €100 million buyout clause and the 26-year-old France international is ready to make the move.

Griezmann's arrival will likely ensure the departure of Denis Suarez, who has been used sparingly at Camp Nou this season.

Nainggolan reveals why he snubbed Chelsea

Radja Nainogglan has revealed his motives for having snubbed regular rounds of interest from Chelsea in favour of staying at Roma.

Having established a reputation as one of the most destructive midfielders in Europe during his time in Italy, the Belgium international has attracted plenty of interest from afar.

But find out why he decided to remain in Rome instead of join the Premier League giants right here on Goal!

Man Utd lurk as Barca wait on Umtiti deal

Barcelona have agreed terms with Samuel Umtiti over a new long-term contract, but the Catalans’ need to delay completion of the deal leaves the door open for Manchester United to make an audacious move.

The French defender is already tied to the Blaugrana until 2021 but his current terms include a €60 million buyout clause which the club are keen to raise as part of a new deal.

Could Manchester United pull the same trick they did with Alexis Sanchez on Manchester City?

Arsenal will target Gimenez

Arsenal will make a move for Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez in the summer, reports El Gol Digital.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of world football's most highly rated young defenders, and has a release clause of around £57 million.

While they will pursue the Uruguayan, Arsenal have also ruled out a move for Lazio's Stefan de Vrij, with Liverpool considered the front-runners for the Dutch centre-back.

Man Utd rule out Old Trafford expansion to fund transfers

Manchester United have shelved plans to expand Old Trafford, instead choosing to use that money to invest in the playing squad, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils have a plan in place to expand the stadium's capacity from 75,000 to 88,000, but have instead decided to use those funds to back Jose Mourinho this summer.

Arsenal eye Nagelsmann as Wenger replacement

Arsenal have identified Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger, according to Daily Star.

The 30-year-old emerged as one of the hottest managerial prospects in world football after guiding Hoffenheim to a surprise Champions League place last season.

New head of recruitment Sven Mislintat, who recently arrived from Borussia Dortmund, is reportedly pushing for the Gunners to land Nagelsmann.

Arsenal and Man City eye PSG teenager

Arsenal and Manchester City are both after Paris Saint-Germain's teenage midfielder Yacine Adli, reports L'Equipe , (via Daily Mail. )

Adli has impressed for PSG's youth teams and France's U-17 side, and has yet to sign a professional deal with PSG.

That means the 17-year-old could be signed for just £250,000 this summer, though Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also said to be interested.

Kluivert talks with Ajax going well

Teenage Ajax star Justin Kluivert's contract talks are going well, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

Kluivert's current deal has 18 months remaining and with some of Europe's biggest sides circling, Ajax have begun negotiating a new contract to keep the striker around longer.

Read what Raiola had to say about the talks right here!

Man Utd extend Young and Blind contracts

Manchester United have extended the contracts of Ashley Young and Daley Blind until 2019, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Both players' contracts were set to expire this summer, but the Red Devils have reportedly taken up their option to extend their deal for an additional season.

West Ham to enter Evans race

West Ham United are set to join the race for West Brom centre-back Jonny Evans this summer, according to Mirror .

Arsenal failed in a deadline-day move for the 30-year-old, who has an escape clause of just £3 million if the Baggies end up getting relegated.

Leicester and Everton are also interested in the Northern Ireland international.

Man Utd looking at six midfielders

Manchester United are hoping to sign two midfielders in the summer and have drawn out a list of six to choose from, reports the Daily Mail.

With Michael Carrick set to retire and Marouane Fellaini likely to depart, Jose Mourinho has identified six players who would fit the bill at Old Trafford next season.





That list includes: Jean Michael Seri of Nice, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio, Napoli's Jorginho, Toni Kroos of Real Madrid, Tottenham's Victor Wanyama, and Chelsea star Willian.

Bayern yet to decide on permanent James deal

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said James Rodriguez's long-term future will not be decided in 2018.

Rodriguez is in the first year of a two-season loan from Real Madrid, with recent speculation indicating the German champions would look to purchase the Colombian permanently this summer.

Read what Rummenigge had to say right here!

Everton keen on Milan defender

Everton are hoping to sign AC Milan defender David Calabria, according to Calciomercato.com

The 21-year-old has become a key member of Milan's first team this season, and can play at right-back or in a more advanced winger position.

Milan have reportedly sent Everton signals that Calabria is not for sale, however.

Man Utd bracing themselves to lose Fellaini

Manchester United have accepted that Marouane Fellaini is likely to depart Old Trafford this summer, according to Mirror .

The Belgian is in the final year of his contract and the Red Devils have been attempting to tie him down to a new deal.

But the two sides have yet to come to terms, meaning Fellaini is increasingly likely to join a side in Spain, Italy or Turkey next season.

Meet the Lyon youngster wanted by Barcelona

Lyon teenager Houssem Aouar has broken through this season, putting himself on the radar of clubs like Barcelona and Liverpool.

The 19-year-old has made 32 appearances for Lyon this term after only making his first-team debut last April.

Read about Aouar's rise right here!