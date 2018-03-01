Guardiola supports under-fire Wenger

Under-fire Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has found support from an unexpected quarter, with Manchester City rival Pep Guardiola backing him ahead of the teams' EPL clash on Thursday.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger (l) has received support from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Gunners were thrashed 3-0 in Sunday's Carabao Cup final by City, with their abject display leading to increased calls for the 68-year-old to be sacked.

Wenger has been fighting for survival with the Gunners now sixth in the Premier League table - languishing a massive 27 points behind leaders City - out of the FA Cup and up against Italian giants AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Speaking ahead of the City clash, the Frenchman conceded his future as Arsenal manager after 21 years is out of his hands.

"I am an employee. I have been here for 21 years and I always respected my contract. I am just amazed that I have to always answer things that are exactly the same.

"I turned the whole world down to respect my contracts. My position is my position. Honestly, that's the last worry I have at the moment.

"I am quite amazed that it is such an earthquake that we have lost a final - that means that we have got our fans used to going to Wembley and win it. But nobody can guarantee that."

Guardiola said he always supported his colleagues because all felt the same after a win or a loss.

"We accept the opinions of the fans and the people and you feel alone. Believe me, you feel alone because there's a lot of pressure on your shoulders.

"I understand completely. I'd like to tell him that I am close, I am on the same side as him. That's why I don't understand when other managers criticise the other managers.

"It's tough to send a message to the other ones from here because everyone understands how you feel when you lose.

"What happened can happen to me in the future. We won, I'm good. Arsene Wenger didn't win so he's not good."