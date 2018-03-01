As they build towards another year of domestic dominance, Paris Saint-Germain are starting to feel like they have no rivals left in France.

'Come back any time' - PSG troll Marseille after consecutive wins

After consecutive 3-0 wins over fierce rivals Marseille within the space of a few days, the capital club were left wishing every game was another edition of Le Classique.

Unai Emery's men got the better of Rudi Garcia's side in Ligue 1 on Sunday before securing their place in the semi-final of the Coupe de France without star man Neymar on Wednesday night.



Merci pour votre passage dans la capitale Vous pouvez remonter sur Paris quand vous le souhaitez, vous serez bien accueillis https://t.co/S9oOpQMuSY — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) February 28, 2018

Angel Di Maria scored twice to give the home side a healthy lead early in the second half in midweek before Edinson Cavani added a third, just as he did on Sunday.

After such simple victories, they seem to see no reason to fear their traditional foes as they made clear on Twitter they would like to face them more often.

"Thanks for passing by the capital," PSG tweeted after Wednesday's win. "You can come back anytime you want, you'll be well received."

The capital club are 14 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and remain in all cup competitions as they target a clean sweep of trophies this season.

However, they are in danger of crashing out of the Champions League unless they overcome the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie.