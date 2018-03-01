Victory arrowing in on A-League derby day

Will Friday night's Melbourne derby be the last for A-League stars Leroy George, Daniel Arzani and Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat?

There's plenty of intrigue around the third clash between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory this season heading into the AAMI Park showdown.

City will keep up their top-two hopes with a win, while Victory can close the gap to their third-placed rivals to just one point should they triumph.

The most compelling basis to the match is the participation of George and Arzani, who have lit up the field this season for their respective teams.

The uncontracted George has been the shining light of Victory's campaign.

His four goals, including a stunning free kick in last week's 3-0 romp over Adelaide United, and 12 assists in his first season in Australia has attracted outside interest, with Victory eager to retain his services.

Arzani's star has burned even more brightly since jumping to the centre of City's campaign since Christmas.

In a handful of appearances, he has established himself as a genuine World Cup bolter.

His run in the first-team has triggered another year on his playing deal, but offers will surely come from abroad for his talents.

Muscat - himself out of contract at season's end - says he won't be distracted by either player leading into the derby.

"Leroy has been very good for us and last week his performance was outstanding," he said.

"From my perspective ... he's a required player (and) someone we certainly want to be part of the setup going forward.

"He's a bubbly character and well-liked.

"We'll do everything in our powers to keep him here."

Muscat said Arzani wouldn't receive special attention in his first derby.

"It's certainly been a good breakthrough season for him ... he's a talented player," he said.

"He's one of 11 we're going to have to be mindful of.

"An individual will have a moment to put their name up in lights but its the collective that gets the job done."

Muscat himself is also without a new deal to coach on next year but says that's "not important".

"I can understand the commentary and everyone's concern but my focus is tomorrow night," he said.

With a full squad available - except for long-term absentee Mitch Austin - and a strong result last weekend, there's confidence at Victory that the result will go their way.

"This week has been all about building on (last weekend's result) ... the excitement factor (for a derby) goes through the roof," he said.