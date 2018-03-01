Wellington Phoenix coach Darije Kalezic has announced he will not continue as the club's manager next A-League season.

Wellington Phoenix coach Darije Kalezic will leave the club at the end of the season

The Phoenix are rooted to the bottom of the table with six games to go in the campaign, having only won four of their 21 matches.

Kalezic's reign, which started ahead of the 2017-18 season, has been plagued by controversy after a highly-publicised disagreement with assistant coach Rado Vidosic saw the latter and his son Dario depart the club.



A decision on whether Darije Kalezic sees out the season at the Phoenix will be made in the next week @ALeague — Jason Pine (@pineyzb) March 1, 2018

Marquee midfielder Gui Finkler also left the club prematurely after falling out of favour with the 48-year-old Bosnian-Swiss coach.

"Head Coach of the Wellington Phoenix, Darije Kalezic, wishes to announce that he will not be continuing as head coach of the club next season,” the Phoenix said in a prepared statement.

"The parties were not able to find a mutual agreement on how to proceed forward and because of this have decided to move in separate directions.

"Darije wishes the best for the Club and fans in the seasons to come."

The Phoenix don't play this weekend because of a fixturing quirk, with their next match not until an away contest against Western Sydney Wanderers on March 10.