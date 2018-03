Neymar has vowed he will not "give up" and will find a way to overcome his latest setback after Paris Saint-Germain confirmed he will undergo an operation on a fractured toe.

Neymar remains determined amid latest injury upset

The attacker could be out for around six weeks after suffering a cracked metatarsal and twisted ankle in his side's 3-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.