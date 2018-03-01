Onome Ebi signs one-year contract with Chinese outfit Henan Huishang

Henan Huishang have signed Nigeria international Onome Ebi on a one-year deal.

The Chinese women’s second division outfit unveiled the defender, who starred for the Super Falcons at the 2016 African Women's Cup of Nations after she completed her medicals on Wednesday.



Congratulations @EBIONOME on joining the Henan Huishang Football Club. We wish you a fulfilling time there and we hope to learn some Chinese soon.#newbeginnings #football #BeTheMovement pic.twitter.com/q4IEykkWDn — TMC (@TheTempleCo) February 28, 2018

The 34-year-old had been on the sideline in the last 14-month following an injury she copped in Nigeria's win over hosts Cameroon in the Africa Women Cup of Nations final in December 2016.

She last featured for Belarusian side Minsk, where she won the Belarus Women Premier League and Women's Cup twice before ending her two-year contract in 2016.

Confirming the move, Ebi said: “I have signed for a Chinese club Henan Huishang and I am very pleased to see this finally happened. I signed a one-year contract.

"I have long waited to get back to playing again since I recovered from my injury in Cameroon and I am grateful to God for making this possible. I can't wait to help the team to succeed."

The former Bayelsa Queens woman played for Nigeria at the last four Women's World Cup editions, 2008 Beijing Olympic plus five Africa Women's Nations Cup events, winning three times.

She is the second Nigerian to move to the Asian nation after compatriot Asisat Oshoala joined reigning Chinese Women's Super League outfit Dalian Quanjian in 2016.