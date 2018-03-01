Aduana Stars wants the Ghana Football Association to "adjust" their fixture schedule of the local topflight to help their participation in the Caf Champions League.

Aduana Stars make appeal over Premier League fixtures

The Fire Boys are hoping to go as far as possible in Africa this campaign after being eliminated at the preliminary round in their only continental appearance in 2011.

And to aid their ambitions, the Dormaa-based side would like to have the fixtures of the domestic league in their favour.

"We are aware of the intensity of playing in the Premier League and the Champions League this season," club chief executive officer Albert Commey told Graphic Sports.

"So we have written to the GFA to have our fixtures adjusted to help in our continental campaign.

"It will be great to have our matches played on Fridays, so we can prepare adequately and have enough rest for the Champions League games once the league kicks off."

Aduana are set to play in the first round of the Champions League, having beaten Libyan side Al Tahaddy 2-1 on aggregate in the prelims.

The local topflight was expected to kick off this weekend, but has been postponed indefinitely due to a court order.

Aduana won the league last eason.