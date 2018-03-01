She holds almost every record under the sun in the NWSL, now Sam Kerr has claimed a unique piece of Matildas' history in their thrilling 4-3 win over Norway in the Algarve Cup.

Sam Kerr breaks record in Matildas' thrilling win over Norway

The Australian football star became the first woman to score in seven straight international matches after claiming her 12th goal in that period to extend the Matildas' lead to 3-1.

The Chicago Red Stars recruit's latest feat adds to a long list of NSWL records including leading the competition's all-time scorers list and scoring the most goals in a single game and season.

It was a nervous ending for the Matildas as Norway bridged the gap at 3-3 thanks to a successful penalty from Canberra United's Elise Thorsnes, but Larissa Crummer rescued the win with a clutch 95th minute goal.