Former Bafana Bafana captain and Everton midfielder Steven Pienaar has officially retired from professional football.

Former Bafana Bafana and Everton midfielder Steven Pienaar retires from professional football

The 35-year-old announced his decision to call time on his playing career on SABC TV show, Sport At 10 on Wednesday night.

Pienaar couldn't hide his emotions as he bid farewell to South African football fans. He also thanked all the teams he played for during his 17-year long career.

"From day one... the love and everything. I know sometimes, you were happy when we won games. Looking back, we let people down a few times. I don't what to say to you guys, but I know the love and appreciate wearing the jersey," Pienaar said on the SABC TV show.

"And also to all the clubs that I have worked for or that gave me the opportunity to wear their jersey, I'm really grateful. It's been a long [journey]; a lot of ups and downs throughout my career, but like I said, I really appreciate your love, and thanks for everything. God bless you," he concluded.

Pienaar began his professional career with Ajax Cape Town in 1999, before moving to Europe to sign with Ajax Amsterdam in 2001.

He made a name for himself during his five-year stint at the Eredivisie giants between 2001 and 2006, scoring 15 goals in 94 appearances for Ajax.

More to follow...