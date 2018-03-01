News

Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile

Neymar to undergo surgery in Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar will undergo surgery in Brazil this week after he suffered a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle, the French club said on Wednesday.

The operation is likely to keep him out of football for six to eight weeks, but not expected to rule him out of the World Cup in Russia.

"After tests, and with the player's agreement, it has been decided that surgery is the best option," PSG said in a statement. "Neymar Jr will be operated on in Brazil at the end of the week."

The operation will be performed by the Brazil national team doctor and means the 26-year-old will miss next week's Champions League match against Real Madrid.

PSG trail Real 3-1 ahead of the last 16 second-leg game in Paris on March 6.

Neymar's father predicted the injury would keep his son out for between six to eight weeks, meaning he would return to action well ahead of the World Cup finals in Russia.

Five-times World Cup winners Brazil kick off their campaign against Switzerland on June 17 and then face Costa Rica and Serbia.

Neymar missed PSG's 3-0 win over Olympique Marseille in the French Cup on Wednesday night but he later posted a message on Instagram:

"Obstacles should not impede you," he wrote alongside a picture taken moments after he was injured.

"If you come up against a wall don't give up. Find a way to climb it."

Neymar, who became the world's most expensive player last August when PSG paid 222 million euros ($271 million) to sign him from Barcelona, has scored 28 goals and provided 16 assists for the Ligue 1 leaders this season.

In addition to missing PSG's seasons-defining match against Real, Neymar will also sit out Brazil's friendlies against Russia and Germany in March.

