Paris Saint-Germain confirm Neymar set for surgery

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed star attacker Neymar is set to undergo surgery this week after being diagnosed with a broken foot.

Neymar went down at the end of PSG's 3-0 Ligue 1 win over Marseille on February 25, with tests later confirming he had sustained a cracked metatarsal bone in addition to a twisted ankle.

The star's father called for him to undergo surgery and the club has announced that they and the Brazil national team agree, scheduling a procedure to be done in Brazil at the end of the week.

"After an initial treatment period of three days inline with a strict medical protocol, a joint decision has been taken between the medical staffs of both Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team," PSG said in a statement.

The statement also added the decision was made "in accordance with the player" and the surgery will be performed by Dr Rodrigo Lasmar, accompanied on site by Professor Saillant, representing PSG.

The timeline almost certainly rules Neymar out of PSG's last-16 Champions League clash with Real Madrid on March 6. Unai Emery's side hope to overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit in the return leg at the Parc des Princes, but face the prospect of having to do so without their €222 million man.

The club initially feared a severe injury but after the first tests showed no break in the ankle, subsequent exams showed the fracture in his foot.

Reports emerged Neymar wished to have surgery to maximize his chances of being fully fit for the 2018 World Cup, though Emery would denied those reports at the time, saying a decision had yet to have been reached. Surgery will sideline Neymar for multiple weeks, with reports suggesting he could be out until May.

Neymar has been excellent this season for PSG, scoring 28 goals in 30 games across all competitions while adding 16 assists. That includes six goals and three assists in seven Champions League games.