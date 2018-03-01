Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will again renew their rivalry at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs: Season comparison after 22 league games

This year's Soweto Derby promises fireworks, simply because both the Buccaneers and Amakhosi are in the race for the PSL title.

Pirates, who finished outside the Top 8 last season, have improved dramatically compared to last season, while Chiefs, although they are still in the running for the league title, appear to have taken a step back.

As the saying goes, numbers don't lie, and Pirates will look at their numbers for the current season and compare them to last term after 22 league games with huge smile.

At this stage last season, the Sea Robbers were on 25 points, but they have collected 11 more points this time around and are currently sitting on 36.

The Glamour Boys on the other hand, were last season sitting comfortably on 39 points after 22 games. They are now four points off last season's tally after the same number of games.

Pirates had only scored 25 goals with eight games to go this time last season. Looking at the numbers this season, Micho Sredojevic's team has scored 26 goals from 22 league games.

Steve Komphela's men had goalscoring problems last season, but it looks like it has worsened this time around. They are sitting on 19 goals scored; a contrasting stats in comparison to last season where they had found the back of the net 30 times after 22 games.

Lastly, Pirates were leaking goals last season, and after 22 games, they had shipped in 33 goals. They have improved defensively with 20 goals conceded this season.

Chiefs look very solid at the back this season compared to the previous campaign. At this stage last season, Amakhosi had conceded 19 goals, but they have given away just 12 so far this season.