Robert Matano blames fatigue for AFC Leopards defeat

Ingwe put up a solid display in the first half of the mid-week league match at Narok Stadium but were undone in the second period when Kevin Kimani scored the winning goal for Batoto ba Mungu.

Coach Matano now insists that his players were tired from recent travels and that they should not have lost 2-1. “Look, fatigue took tall on my players. We have been all over traveling and just came back to training unlike Sofapaka, who have had enough time to rest.”

Matano has however, challenged his charges to show immediate response when they take on Sony Sugar in their next league assignment. “We must respond immediately and this must be against Sony Sugar.

“There is no excuse now and we must come back a strong team and win our next match. Even the players are aware of this.”

The defeat left AFC Leopards lying 13th on the 18-team league table after picking four points from three matches.