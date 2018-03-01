Ghana Football Association has once more halted arrangements for the start of the 2017-18 domestic league until further notice.

Great Olympics force Ghana FA to suspend league again

The decision came as a result of another injunction served by Great Olympics, who were relegated last season but maintain that Bechem United and Elmina Sharks fielded unqualified players against them and thus must suffer points deduction which could eventually qualify the Accra-based team to play in the topflight this term.

The Wonder Club on February 5 placed their first injunction on all activities regarding the domestic league but on the second day of hearing, an Accra high court dismissed Olympics’ application for an interlocutory injunction and advised the two parties to settle the case amicably.

Ghana FA quickly announced a ‘Consultative Meeting with Clubs’, ignoring Olympics and further went through all the processes to officially launch the start of the season, announcing March 3 as the date for kick-off.

The move triggered another injunction from Olympics on Tuesday and although, the FA's communication director Ibrahim Saanie Daara initially denied being served, they have finally halted all the plans to begin the new season, in order to prevent contempt of court.

Goal understands that Ghana FA and Olympics will meet in court next week. A fresh date for kick-off is likely to be communicated based on the ruling.