Ajax Cape Town 2-0 SuperSport United: The Urban Warriors strike twice to shock Matsatsantsa

It was a frustrating evening for SuperSport United as two players who have both previously donned the famous blue came back to haunt the Tshwane-based outfit on Wednesday evening, earning a vital three points for Ajax Cape Town.

The Athlone Stadium played host to a vital encounter involving two teams with contrasting ambitions. Both SuperSport and Ajax were experiencing disappointing campaigns, but Matsatsantsa in particular had undergone a resurgence of late and looked to move into the top eight, while the Urban Warriors on the other end were desperate to move out of the relegation zone.

In an effort to turn things around, Ajax coach Muhsin Ertugral made a number of changes, and were without the club’s leading goal scorer Tashreeq Morris and the ever dangerous Tendai Ndoro who was on the bench.

SuperSport on the other end, were looking for continuity as Eric Tinkler named a similar side to that which earned a credible draw in the Tshwane Derby with Aubrey Modiba one of the only notable changes.

While SuperSport on paper looked the more settled on paper, it was opposition who went onto the front foot early. On loan Mamelodi Sundowns forward, Yannick Zakri was proving to be a constant danger as he dribbled his way into the box only to be denied by a smart Ronwen Williams save.

It was turning into a busy opening few minutes for the SuperSport No. 1 as minutes later he was forced into a superb save that saved the blushes of Clayton Daniels as he turned the defender’s header around the post.

SuperSport though, did have chances of their own especially from set pieces where Morgan Gould’s aerial prowess was a real threat. But it was at the back were SuperSport looked the most vulnerable. Toriq Losper came arguably the closest to opening the scoring in the first half as he showed good composure to beat the defender only to watch as his powerful drive cannoned off the woodwork to the relief of Williams.

The opening 15 minutes may have been an exciting affair, but the game eventually became a more tightly fought contest as both sides were cancelling each other out in the middle of the park. But Ajax’s pace was always a worry for SuperSport especially on the counter attack. It was certainly proving to be a tough night out for SuperSport as Yannick Zakri should have opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark. Zakri was picked out superbly by Mosa Lebusa, but the Ivorian was unable to direct his header on target.

Prior to the break, SuperSport had a rare furore forward, but they were denied by a sensational piece of defending as Grant Kekana was denied with the goal at his mercy by a fantastic block by the opposition defender, ensuring that both sides went into the break level.

The resumption of the second half saw Ajax continue from where they stopped off as Fagrie Lakay came back to bite his parent club as he broke the deadlock five minutes after the restart. The 20-year-old showed how lethal he can be as he unleashed a low right-footed drive that left the despairing Williams with no chance.

The goal seemed to have knocked SuperSport’s morale back a bit as they looked devoid of ideas which allowed Ajax to dictate the play. The duo of Zakri and Lakay were entertaining the sparse crowd in attendance as they orchestrated wave after wave of Ajax attack.

This led Tinkler to throw everything including the kitchen sink at Ajax as he withdrew defender Azubuike Egwuekwe for Thuso Phala, while in response Ajax were looking to continue their dominance as they brought on Ndoro.

Nonetheless with 77 minutes to play, Williams who had been enjoying a stellar performance until that point, became the villain as SuperSport conceded a second. Williams failed to gather what should have been a routine catch only to put the ball into the path of Mario Booysen, who made no mistake as he tapped the ball past his former teammate.

Williams though, made up for his mistake when he denied Ndoro in a one-on-one situation as the Zimbabwean was played clean through on goal.

With final whistle looming, SuperSport had one final opportunity for a consolation but Sipho Mbule’s deflected effort struck the woodwork, ending what had been a disappointing SuperSport performance.