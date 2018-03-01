AmaZulu will kickoff the round of 16 fixtures with a home game against National First Division outfit Ubunt U Cape Town FC at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Friday, the 9th of Mach 2018.

PSL announces dates, venues and kickoff times for Nedbank Cup Last 16

This encounter will be followed by three more matches on March 10. The Peter Mokaba Stadium will play host to Baroka FC and Steenburg United at 3h30pm.

Free State Stars will also be at home to Chippa United in the third match of the Last 16. Kickoff at the Goble Stadium will be at 3h30pm, before Kaizer Chiefs take on Stellenbosch United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 8h15pm on the same day.

There will be two matches on Sunday afternoon, with Royal Eagles and Maritzburg United crossing swords at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu.

Bloemfontein Celtic will welcome Richards Bay FC in the other match. Kickoff for both matches is at 3h30pm.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City will be able to play their Nedbank Cup matches on the weekend of 9-11 March 2018, as they will both be involved in contintental football.

However, they will wrap the round of 16 fixtures the following week before the quarterfinal draw can be conducted.

The Brazilians will play hosts to EC Bees at the Loftus Versveld Stadium on March 13 at 7h30pm.

On March 14, Orlando Pirates will travel to Cape Town to take on Cape Town City in the final match of the round. Kickoff for the encounter is at 7h30pm.

Nedbank Cup Last 16 details in full:

Friday‚ 9 March:

- AmaZulu v Ubuntu Cape Town (King Zwelithini Stadium‚ 8pm)

Saturday‚ 10 March:

- Baroka v Steenberg United (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3.3pm)

- Free State Stars v Chippa United (Goble Park Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

- Kaizer Chiefs v Stellenbosch FC (Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ 8.15pm)

Sunday‚ 11 March:

- Royal Eagles v Maritzburg United (Princess Magogo Stadium‚ 3.15pm)

- Bloemfontein Celtic v Richards Bay (Dr Molemela Stadium‚ 3.30pm)

Tuesday‚ 13 March:

- Mamelodi Sundowns v EC Bees (Loftus Stadium‚ 7.30pm)

Wednesday‚ 14 March:

- Cape Town City v Orlando Pirates (Cape Town Stadium‚ 7.30pm)