Justin Kluivert has attracted interest from Europe's top clubs but remains focused on signing a new contract with Ajax, his agent, Mino Raiola, says.

Top clubs want Kluivert but Ajax talks going well, says Raiola

The 18-year-old has become a key player for Ajax this season after breaking into the senior side in January 2017, but is in the final 18 months of his contract with the capital club.

The winger's six goals and four assists in the Eredivisie this season have only enhanced his reputation as a promising talent and there have been plenty of reports of the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona keeping an eye on him.

And while Raiola insists Kluivert has turned a few heads abroad, he intends to stay put for the time being as talks over a new deal continue.

"The negotiations are running well and there are no ripples in the water, but I have a duty to handle this very carefully," the representative told De Telegraaf.

"At Ajax, Justin is still playing under a small contract and there is a lot of interest for him, an exceptional amount and from the biggest clubs.

"You have to take those noises seriously too, because we are dealing with one of the greatest talents in the world."

While negotiations with Ajax may be taking a while, Raiola insists they can be patient as they wait for the final details to be agreed upon.

"Several offers have been made over and over again. Yes, even one until the summer of 2021. But I don't have any further information about the content of the negotiations.

"I think quiet and patience are very important."