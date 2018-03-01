The Soweto Derby will be defining for us, says Kaizer Chiefs mentor Steve Komphela

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela believes that Saturday’s highly anticipated Soweto Derby could be a defining moment in their season.

Amakhosi have enjoyed a fruitful 2017/2018 season and as the campaign reaches it business end, Chiefs will not have a better opportunity than now to potentially secure their first league crown in several years under coach Komphela.

The Glamour Boys are currently five points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and with just a point separating them from rivals Orlando Pirates, there will be so much more than just Soweto Derby bragging rights on offer at the FNB Stadium.

"This is one match which will be defining for us. On the tactical aspect, we both play 3-4-3. We both play it so well. I foresee sparks,” Komphela said.

"There will be a lot of activities. It becomes hectic but it comes with the magnitude of the game. We must remain focused on the match itself. When teams get the fixture list at the start of the season, they immediately go and mark the day when they will be playing Chiefs or Pirates,” he explained.

Furthermore, while the 50-year-old mentor has expressed the importance of the encounter, he has revealed that they will approach the game that they approach matches against other PSL teams.

"Every team looks at our matches the same way we are looking at the Pirates match. It is always a big occasion,” he added.

"The same preparation you go through for Pirates should be the same for every game because all the other 15 teams prepare that way for us," Komphela concluded.

Meanwhile, the Derby could not have come at a better time for Chiefs who are currently undefeated in their last 10 games in all competitions, but worryingly so is the fact that they have only won one of their last four league encounters.