Charles Okwemba is still doubtful for Vihiga United as they prepare to take on Nakumatt FC in the Kenyan Premier League match.

Vihiga United midfielder doubtful for weekend tie

Okwemba missed Vihiga’s 2-1 defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz last weekend and Edward Manoah will for the second week running have to do without his key midfielder.

Also doubtful for Vihiga United is Mike Isabwa who are sidelined and may miss the weekend match.

Vihiga are yet to win a match since their promotion to the KPL this season; losing 2-1 to Mathare United in the opener, followed by a 2-2 and 0-0 draws to Kariobangi Sharks and Posta Rangers respectively.