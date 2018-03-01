While Caleb Ekuban continues to chase his first goal in the English Championship, former Leeds United ace Noel Whelan reckons the striker remains a good substitute option for The Whites.

Former Leeds star throws Ekuban to the bench

Ekuban, 23, has not found the back of the net in nine league appearances involving five starts since completing a four-year-move last summer.

His drought has been worrying, considering he was seen as a possible replacement for departed hit-man Chris Wood, who impressively raked in 27 league goals last season.

"He [Ekuban] is a great weapon to have off the bench because he has got loads of pace,” Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"Later on in games, when people are a bit more fatigued, his pace and power could hurt them.

"Maybe he just needs that one goal to kickstart his season and that confidence, and then we would have another type of different player on our hands.”

For some, Ekuban’s struggles has been due to an injury, which sidelined him for three months between August and November, just about when he was beginning to find his rhythm at Elland Road.

However, he has not always struggled for goals as just last season the attacker scored 17 times in 34 league appearances for Albanian side Partizani Tirana.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Italy, Ekuban remains eligible to represent either Ghana or Italy at international level, although he has stated his desire to play for the Black Stars.