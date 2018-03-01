Ramahlwe Mphahlele: Let Orlando Pirates play their MDC team if they aren't thinking about PSL title

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele insists that Orlando Pirates are title contenders despite the Houghton-based side downplaying their chances this season.

Happy Jele lying about Orlando Pirates not harbouring ambitions of winning PSL title, says Ramahlwe Mphahlele

This was after Pirates defender Happy Jele stated that they are not thinking about winning the most coveted trophy in the country even though they're currently sitting in second position on the league standings.

Pirates are set to host Chiefs in a massive league encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“We don’t think about winning the league – it’s all about trying to improve our game‚” Jele told the media.

“Last season we did not do well‚ finishing in 12th, and we are still a work in progress. With the new coaches we have had this season there has been a lot to work on," he continued.

Mphahlele was quick to dismiss Jele's statement ahead of the Soweto Derby. Chiefs are placed third on the league standings - only a point behind second-placed Pirates.

Log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who will face AmaZulu FC in Durban on Friday, are four points ahead of Pirates with eight matches to go.

“Happy has just come here and lied to you because how can you be in position No. 2 and say that you are not thinking about the league?" Mphahlele asked.

"What else are you thinking about when you are in No. 2? But we are in position three and we are trying to win the league. Let’s not beat around the bush," he insisted.

“Maybe if Pirates are not trying to win the league they should bring their MDC team," Mphahlele added.

“We know it’s difficult for the fans who come to fill FNB and then they get a draw. I think that we are not going to throw everything into attack‚ but we will try to attack Orlando Pirates," the right-back continued.

“We are going to try our best to win the game. Personally‚ I have not won with Chiefs against Orlando Pirates. I have won in the Black Label Cup‚ but that’s not an important game. I want to win in Woza Nazo (the league)," Mphahlele concluded.